Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Travis Barker’s Son Landon Barker Turns 20, Stepmother Kourtney Kardashian Extends Greetings

Travis Barker’s Son Landon Barker Turns 20, Stepmother Kourtney Kardashian Extends Greetings

Articles
Advertisement
Travis Barker’s Son Landon Barker Turns 20, Stepmother Kourtney Kardashian Extends Greetings

Travis Barker’s Son Landon Barker Turns 20, Stepmother Kourtney Kardashian Extends Greetings

Advertisement
  • Travis Barker sent his son Landon Barker his love and birthday wishes.
  • He posted adorable images of him and the youngster on Instagram.
  • Landon’s stepmother Kourtney Kardashian also sent her birthday wishes.

On his 20th birthday, US singer Travis Barker sent his son Landon Barker his love and best wishes.

The Blink-182 drummer posted adorable images of him and the youngster on Instagram to wish the boy a very happy birthday.

Travis penned, “Happy Birthday to the most amazing son I could ever ask for. I can’t believe you’re 20! The day you were born you made me a better person and you have filled my life with so much happiness. I’m so proud of the man you have become and I love you @landonasherbarker.”

Here is the post shared by Travis:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Advertisement

Landon’s stepmother Kourtney Kardashian, who is the wife of Travis, sent her stepson birthday wishes when he turned 20. Her husband was overjoyed.

Kourtney, who is expecting her first child with Barker, commented on Travis’ Instagram photo with “Happy happy birthday @landonasherbarker” and a variety of heart emojis. The former Miss USA Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker are parents to Landon.

Also Read

Travis Barker sweetly kisses Kourtney Kardashian’s baby bump
Travis Barker sweetly kisses Kourtney Kardashian’s baby bump

Travis Barker sweetly kisses Kourtney Kardashian's baby bump. He posted an endearing...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story