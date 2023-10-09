Typhoon Koinu Strikes Hong Kong Again

City issues second-highest storm warning.

Previous hit a month ago, triggering top alert.

Current impact: rain, strong winds, closures.

Advertisement

The city of Hong Kong issued its second-highest storm warning signal, forcing the closure of some transportation services and schools as Typhoon Koinu passed over the financial center, bringing rain and strong winds.

Typhoon Koinu hit Hong Kong just a month ago, triggering the city’s highest “T10” storm alert.

A week later, the city suffered its heaviest rainfall in nearly 140 years, flooding metro stations and malls and creating landslides.

On Sunday, Hong Kong’s meteorological observatory warned of strong winds and severe rain bands as Koinu proceeded towards the Pearl River Estuary and was predicted to pass as near as 70 kilometers (43 miles) south of the city before midnight.

For most of the day on Sunday, Typhoon Koinu was a “T8” warning, the second-highest in Hong Kong’s warning system. When a storm’s highest sustained wind speed surpasses 117km/h, the warning level is activated.

The maximum sustained wind speed recorded on Koinu was 145km/h.

Advertisement

The meteorological observatory elevated the warning signal to “T9” at 7 p.m. (1100 GMT).

“This means that winds are expected to increase significantly,” according to the report.

“Do not go outside and avoid exposed windows and doors.” Make sure you have a secure location to stay.”

the report from Hong Kong’s Airport Authority, 90 flights were cancelled and 130 others were delayed throughout the day owing to the typhoon.

On Sunday afternoon, the Hong Kong government received reports of 11 fallen trees and six individuals injured as a result of the typhoon.

Also Read 49 Killed in Russian Attack on Shop in Eastern Ukraine Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reports at least 49 killed in a Russian artillery...