UK and Ireland to host UEFA EURO 2028 in groundbreaking tournament

UK and Ireland will jointly host UEFA EURO 2028.

The number of expected tickets is 3 million.

The UEFA Executive Committee has officially announced that the UK and Ireland will host the UEFA EURO 2028 tournament. This decision was made after a presentation by leaders from the UK and Ireland Football Associations, accompanied by Welsh football star Gareth Bale, during a meeting in Nyon, Switzerland.

The joint bid, a unique partnership involving five football associations, was successful due to its clear vision of promoting diversity and inclusivity in football, reaching out to new audiences, and inspiring the next generation of players, fans, and volunteers.

The tournament, set to be the largest sporting event ever jointly hosted by these nations, aims to create lasting football memories and will be conducted under the theme ‘Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future.’

The UK and Ireland’s wealth of experience in hosting major sporting events, including the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022, played a significant role in securing the bid.

UEFA EURO 2028 UK & Ireland pledges commercial success by attracting record-breaking crowds to its cutting-edge new stadiums and world-class, high-capacity football grounds:

Average stadia capacity of 58,000 so more fans than ever before will attend matches

Matches hosted around our nations and regions to reach as many communities as possible

Creating safe, family-friendly, and fun experiences, we estimate 5 million fans will take part in UEFA Festivals across the UK and Ireland

Strong sustainability strategies are also part of the UK-Ireland relationship, which will be further developed in the years leading up to 2028:

Compact and connected transport plan – more than 80% of ticket holders able to travel to matches by public transport

Proposed match schedule to reduce emissions

Launching a personal carbon footprint tracker for every spectator and proposing plans for carbon reduction

Adhering to UEFA’s major event human rights principles to ensure an inclusive, discrimination-free, and equal work environment for colleagues and volunteers

The men’s national football teams’ captains joined local youth players to celebrate the announcement of the bid success at home.

The football associations in the UK and Ireland are thrilled that government partners are fully committed to delivering UEFA EURO 2028. This is a great opportunity to revolutionize football development and produce major economic, environmental, and social benefits thanks to the Governments’ once-in-a-generation legacy investment:

UEFA EURO 2028 is predicted to generate cumulative socio-economic benefits of up to £2.6 billion (€3 billion) for the UK and Ireland*

Bid Partners have already invested or committed more than £500 million (€567 million) between 2019 and 2025 to improve and upgrade grassroots facilities – with the aim of expanding investment programs as UEFA EURO 2028 approaches

The UK and Ireland express their gratitude to UEFA for giving the five-association collaboration the right to host UEFA EURO 2028, and they congratulate Italy and Turkey on their selection to host UEFA EURO 2032.

Celebrations are already in full swing across the UK and Ireland as players, supporters, and local communities anticipate an unforgettable summer football festival at UEFA EURO in 2028.

