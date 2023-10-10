US Angler’s Close Encounter with Massive Whale

US angler Zack Piller’s astonishing swim with a whale.

Over 200,000 views and 25,000 likes.

A remarkable and unforgettable moment captured.

A startling video of a guy having a close encounter with a whale while swimming in the water has gone viral on social media. Zack Piller, a US angler, shared this video. It has gone insanely viral on social media since being posted. note that it is an old video in the first paragraph itself.

In the footage, Piller is seen sailing. There is an abrupt movement in the water as he attempts to grab some fish. A huge whale jumps out in a matter of seconds, shocking everyone.

In the caption of the post, Piller wrote, “Epic whale footage. Hitting the side of our boat.”

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Piller (@zachpiller18)

In October of last year, this video was distributed. It is currently making the rounds online once more. More than two lakh people have watched the video. It also has numerous comments and more than 25,000 likes. The video was praised highly by several individuals in the post’s comments section.

Check out the responses below:

An individual wrote, “The very subtle ‘uh oh’ before seeing the whale is wild.”

A second commented, “Can’t stop watching this! My husband and son had this exact same thing happen to them last week. Makes me laugh so much ‘Fish on!’ Dad’s reeling in the bass. Best video of the decade, thank you!”

A third said, “Your reaction is gold, an amazing moment captured with a whale.”

“Once in a lifetime. Truly amazing. Right time, right place. Congrats on this wonderful video,” posted a fourth.

A fifth added, “This is incredible. I have watched it over and over— how amazing that you caught this on video!”

A sixth shared, “Incredible video. The excitement of Zach was hilarious. Happy dad didn’t lose his fish. Love this capture.”

A seventh wrote, “This is epic! We are in Sea Girt and saw a few whales and many dolphins that week. What an experience for you and dad! He must have been in shock! Happy for you both to have experienced this!”

