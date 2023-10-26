Weather forecast Karachi, Hyderabad: 26 October 2023

Karachi, Sindh

The current weather features a temperature of 33°C with a RealFeel ShadeTM of 31°C.

The day’s maximum UV index is quite low, at 2.

The wind is blowing from the west at 9 km/h with no significant gusts. Humidity levels stand at 48%, and indoor humidity matches that at 48%, signifying a humid environment.

The dew point is at 19°C, while the atmospheric pressure remains steady at 1017 mb.

Cloud cover is relatively high at 65%, reducing visibility to 5 km. Notably, there is no cloud ceiling, suggesting overcast conditions.

Daytime Weather The daytime forecast anticipates a high temperature of 35°C with a RealFeel® of 35°C and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 33°C.

The weather is expected to be characterized by hazy sunshine with reduced humidity. The maximum UV index for the day is 5, categorizing it as moderate

. The wind direction will shift to the west at 13 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 33 km/h. There is a low probability of precipitation and thunderstorms, and the cloud cover is expected to be minimal at 0%.

Morning and afternoon During the morning and afternoon, the temperature will vary between 25°C and 35°C. The wind will be blowing from the west at 11 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 26 km/h.

The likelihood of precipitation and thunderstorms remains at 0%, and cloud cover is expected to be around 37%.

Evening and overnight In the evening and overnight hours, the temperature will remain warm at 25°C with a RealFeel® of 28°C.

The wind is forecast to continue from the west at 11 km/h, potentially gusting up to 26 km/h. There is no significant chance of precipitation or thunderstorms, with the cloud cover increasing to 37%.

Sunrise and Sunset The sun is expected to rise at 6:35 AM and set at 5:56 PM, providing a total daylight duration of 11 hours and 21 minutes.

Additionally, the average historical temperature for the same date is 35°C for the high and 20°C for the low, which is in line with the forecast for today. Last year’s temperature for the same date was recorded at 35°C for the high and 25°C for the low.

Hyderabad, Sindh

The current temperature is 36°C, with a RealFeel ShadeTM of 32°C. The maximum UV index is at a moderate level of 4, suggesting the need for sun protection

. The wind is blowing from the west at 7 km/h, with gusts matching the same speed. Humidity levels are at 48%, resulting in a very humid indoor environment. The dew point is at 20°C, indicating relatively high moisture in the air.

The atmospheric pressure remains constant at 1013 mb. Cloud cover stands at 51%, slightly limiting visibility to 3 km. The cloud ceiling is at a comfortable height of 9100 m.

Daytime Weather Throughout the day, the temperature is expected to peak at 39°C, with a RealFeel® of 38°C and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 37°C.

The weather will be very warm, characterized by hazy sunshine. The maximum UV index is 5, indicating the need for adequate sun protection.

The wind direction will shift to the west-southwest at 7 km/h, potentially gusting up to 32 km/h. There is no significant probability of precipitation or thunderstorms, and the cloud cover is expected to be minimal at 0%.

Morning and afternoon In the morning and afternoon, the temperature will vary between 25°C and 39°C. The wind will pick up its pace to 15 km/h from the west-southwest, with gusts potentially reaching 43 km/h.

The chance of precipitation and thunderstorms remains at 0%, and the cloud cover is expected to be around 13%.

Evening and overnight During the evening and overnight hours, the temperature will remain relatively steady at 25°C, with a RealFeel® of 25°C.

The wind is forecast to maintain its direction from the west-southwest at 15 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 43 km/h.

There is no significant chance of precipitation or thunderstorms, and the cloud cover is expected to remain low at 13%.

Sunrise and Sunset The sun is anticipated to rise at 6:31 AM and set at 5:50 PM, providing a total duration of daylight lasting 11 hours and 19 minutes.

Moreover, the average historical temperature for the same date is 35°C for the high and 17°C for the low, which closely aligns with today’s forecast.

Last year’s temperature for the same date was recorded at 35°C for the high and 20°C for the low.

