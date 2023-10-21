Weather Report for Lahore, Faisalabad October 21, 2023

weather forecast for karachi , hyderabad
Karachi, Sindh Today karachi sunny weather with a RealFeel® of 37°C and...
Lahore, the heart of Punjab, is currently experiencing pleasant weather.
Weather Details:
Here’s a breakdown of the current weather conditions:
High Temperature: 31°C
RealFeel®: 31°C
RealFeel ShadeTM: 28°C
Max UV Index: 3 (moderate)
Wind: North at 4 km/h, gusts up to 7 km/h
Humidity: 51%
Indoor Humidity: 51% (Slightly Humid)
Dew Point: 17°C
Pressure: steady at 1016 mb
Cloud Cover: 38%
Visibility: 5 km
Cloud Ceiling: 5900 m
Daytime Forecast:
Hazy conditions with a high of 31°C and a RealFeel® of 33°C The Max UV Index is 5 (moderate).
Winds from NNW at 6 km/h, gusts up to 13 km/h.
Minimal chances of precipitation (2%) and no expected thunderstorms.
Morning, afternoon, and evening:
Morning: Hazy conditions starting at 18°C.
Afternoon: Temperature rising to a high of 31°C.
Evening: Possible stray thunderstorm, with a low of 18°C. Wind changing to ESE at 11 km/h, gusts up to 32 km/h
The probability of precipitation is increasing to 47%, with an expected rainfall of 4.3 mm. Expect 1 hour of rain during the evening. Cloud cover is increasing to 65%.
Sunrise and Sunset:
11 hours and 15 minutes of daylight, with sunrise at 6:10 AM and sunset at 5:25 PM.
9 hours and 56 minutes of darkness, with moonrise at 12:36 PM and moonset at 10:32 PM.
Temperature History:
Forecasted high temperature: 31°C, low temperature: 18°C.
Historical average: high of 32°C, low of 18°C
Last year’s recorded temperature was a high of 29°C and a low of 18°C.
Faisalabad is experiencing a moderate weather pattern today, with a mix of sunshine and clouds.
Weather Details:
Here’s a breakdown of the current weather conditions:
Temperature:
Anticipate a high of 31°C and a low of 18°C, with an average of 32°C during this period. Last year’s temperatures ranged between 29°C and 18°C.
Weather Conditions:
Today, expect hazy sunshine with a moderate maximum UV index of 5. RealFeel® temperatures are projected to be around 33°C, while RealFeel ShadeTM temperatures may reach 30°C.
The day will begin with a gentle wind from the north at 7 km/h, later shifting to WSW at the same speed during the afternoon. Wind gusts might escalate up to 22 km/h.
A notable feature of the day is the probability of precipitation, including a 40% chance during the day and a higher probability of 43% in the evening. Expect a total rainfall of 2.5 mm during the day and 4.7 mm during the evening.
The humidity levels are moderate at 48%, which will keep the indoor atmosphere humid as well. The dew point is expected to be at 18°C, and the pressure will remain stable at 1015 mb.
Cloud cover will vary throughout the day, starting at 51% in the morning and decreasing to 23% by the evening. Visibility might be limited to 5 km.
Sunrise and Sunset:
The sun is scheduled to rise at 6:15 AM and set at 5:30 PM, providing approximately 11 hours and 15 minutes of daylight. For the evening, expect a sunrise at 12:41 PM and a sunset at 10:38 PM, resulting in 9 hours and 57 minutes of daylight.
