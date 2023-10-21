Weather Report for Lahore, Faisalabad October 21, 2023

Lahore, the heart of Punjab, is currently experiencing pleasant weather.

Lahore, Punjab

Weather Details:

Here’s a breakdown of the current weather conditions:

High Temperature: 31°C

RealFeel®: 31°C

RealFeel ShadeTM: 28°C

Max UV Index: 3 (moderate)

Wind: North at 4 km/h, gusts up to 7 km/h

Humidity: 51%

Indoor Humidity: 51% (Slightly Humid)

Dew Point: 17°C

Pressure: steady at 1016 mb

Cloud Cover: 38%

Visibility: 5 km

Cloud Ceiling: 5900 m

Daytime Forecast:

Hazy conditions with a high of 31°C and a RealFeel® of 33°C The Max UV Index is 5 (moderate).

Winds from NNW at 6 km/h, gusts up to 13 km/h.

Minimal chances of precipitation (2%) and no expected thunderstorms.

Morning, afternoon, and evening:

Morning: Hazy conditions starting at 18°C.

Afternoon: Temperature rising to a high of 31°C.

Evening: Possible stray thunderstorm, with a low of 18°C. Wind changing to ESE at 11 km/h, gusts up to 32 km/h

The probability of precipitation is increasing to 47%, with an expected rainfall of 4.3 mm. Expect 1 hour of rain during the evening. Cloud cover is increasing to 65%.

Sunrise and Sunset:

11 hours and 15 minutes of daylight, with sunrise at 6:10 AM and sunset at 5:25 PM.

9 hours and 56 minutes of darkness, with moonrise at 12:36 PM and moonset at 10:32 PM.

Temperature History:

Forecasted high temperature: 31°C, low temperature: 18°C.

Historical average: high of 32°C, low of 18°C

Last year’s recorded temperature was a high of 29°C and a low of 18°C.

Faisalabad, Punjab

Faisalabad is experiencing a moderate weather pattern today, with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Weather Details:

Here’s a breakdown of the current weather conditions:

Temperature:

Anticipate a high of 31°C and a low of 18°C, with an average of 32°C during this period. Last year’s temperatures ranged between 29°C and 18°C.

Weather Conditions:

Today, expect hazy sunshine with a moderate maximum UV index of 5. RealFeel® temperatures are projected to be around 33°C, while RealFeel ShadeTM temperatures may reach 30°C.

The day will begin with a gentle wind from the north at 7 km/h, later shifting to WSW at the same speed during the afternoon. Wind gusts might escalate up to 22 km/h.

A notable feature of the day is the probability of precipitation, including a 40% chance during the day and a higher probability of 43% in the evening. Expect a total rainfall of 2.5 mm during the day and 4.7 mm during the evening.

The humidity levels are moderate at 48%, which will keep the indoor atmosphere humid as well. The dew point is expected to be at 18°C, and the pressure will remain stable at 1015 mb.

Cloud cover will vary throughout the day, starting at 51% in the morning and decreasing to 23% by the evening. Visibility might be limited to 5 km.

Sunrise and Sunset:

The sun is scheduled to rise at 6:15 AM and set at 5:30 PM, providing approximately 11 hours and 15 minutes of daylight. For the evening, expect a sunrise at 12:41 PM and a sunset at 10:38 PM, resulting in 9 hours and 57 minutes of daylight.

