Weather Update For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, October 22nd 2023
The current weather in your area indicates a temperature of 27°C with a RealFeel ShadeTM of 25°C. The maximum UV index is moderate, measuring at 3.
The wind is blowing from the northeast at a speed of 20 km/h, with gusts reaching 22 km/h. Humidity levels are at 50%, resulting in slightly humid indoor conditions.
The dew point is at 16°C, and the atmospheric pressure is rising at 1018 mb. Cloud cover is at 72%, and visibility is limited to 5 km, with the cloud ceiling at 7900 m.
Forecast for the day:
The day’s forecast predicts a high of 31°C, with a RealFeel® of 31°C and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 29°C. Expect hazy sunshine, with the wind coming from the west-northwest at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting at 22 km/h. There is a 40% chance of precipitation, with a 24% possibility of thunderstorms. Anticipate 1.0 mm of rain over 0.5 hours. Cloud cover is expected to be 52%.
Morning, Afternoon, and Night Conditions:
For the morning and afternoon, the temperature will be 15°C, with a RealFeel® of 14°C. Expect clear skies, with the wind blowing from the north at 7 km/h, occasionally gusting at 11 km/h. There is a minimal 2% chance of precipitation and no possibility of thunderstorms. Cloud cover is at 0%.
Sunrise and Sunset:
On this day, the sun will rise at 6:17 AM and set at 5:26 PM, providing 11 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. The second sunrise, attributed to the moonrise, will occur at 1:39 PM, with the moon setting at 11:41 PM.
Temperature History:
On the same day last year, the temperature peaked at 37°C and dropped to 14°C. In comparison, the average temperature was 29°C and 12°C for the high and low, respectively.
Rawalpindi weather update:
The current weather in your area indicates a temperature of 29°C with a RealFeel ShadeTM of 27°C.
The maximum UV index is moderate, measuring at 4. The wind is blowing from the northeast at a speed of 20 km/h, with gusts reaching 22 km/h.
Humidity levels are at 44%, resulting in slightly humid indoor conditions. The dew point is at 15°C, and the atmospheric pressure is rising at 1019 mb.
Cloud cover is at 58%, and visibility is limited to 5 km, with the cloud ceiling at 9100 m.
Forecast for the day:
The day’s forecast predicts a high of 31°C, with a RealFeel® of 30°C and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 30°C.
The weather is expected to be less hot with decreasing clouds. The wind will be coming from the west-northwest at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting at 22 km/h.
There is a 55% chance of precipitation, with a 33% possibility of thunderstorms. Anticipate 1.3 mm of rain over 0.5 hours. Cloud cover is expected to be at 50%.
Morning, Afternoon, and Night Conditions:
For the morning and afternoon, the temperature will be 14°C, with a RealFeel® of 14°C.
Expect clear skies, with the wind blowing from the north at 7 km/h, occasionally gusting at 13 km/h.
There is a minimal 2% chance of precipitation and no possibility of thunderstorms. Cloud cover is at 0%.
Sunrise and Sunset:
On this day, the sun will rise at 6:18 AM and set at 5:27 PM, providing 11 hours and 9 minutes of daylight.
The second sunrise, attributed to the moonrise, will occur at 1:39 PM, with the moon setting at 11:42 PM.
Temperature History:
On the same day last year, the temperature peaked at 37°C and dropped to 14°C. In comparison, the average temperature was 29°C and 12°C for the high and low, respectively.
