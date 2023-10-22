Weather Update For Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Islamabad weather update:

The current weather in your area indicates a temperature of 27°C with a RealFeel ShadeTM of 25°C. The maximum UV index is moderate, measuring at 3.

The wind is blowing from the northeast at a speed of 20 km/h, with gusts reaching 22 km/h. Humidity levels are at 50%, resulting in slightly humid indoor conditions.

The dew point is at 16°C, and the atmospheric pressure is rising at 1018 mb. Cloud cover is at 72%, and visibility is limited to 5 km, with the cloud ceiling at 7900 m.

Forecast for the day:

The day’s forecast predicts a high of 31°C, with a RealFeel® of 31°C and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 29°C. Expect hazy sunshine, with the wind coming from the west-northwest at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting at 22 km/h. There is a 40% chance of precipitation, with a 24% possibility of thunderstorms. Anticipate 1.0 mm of rain over 0.5 hours. Cloud cover is expected to be 52%.

Morning, Afternoon, and Night Conditions:

For the morning and afternoon, the temperature will be 15°C, with a RealFeel® of 14°C. Expect clear skies, with the wind blowing from the north at 7 km/h, occasionally gusting at 11 km/h. There is a minimal 2% chance of precipitation and no possibility of thunderstorms. Cloud cover is at 0%.

Sunrise and Sunset:

On this day, the sun will rise at 6:17 AM and set at 5:26 PM, providing 11 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. The second sunrise, attributed to the moonrise, will occur at 1:39 PM, with the moon setting at 11:41 PM.

Temperature History:

On the same day last year, the temperature peaked at 37°C and dropped to 14°C. In comparison, the average temperature was 29°C and 12°C for the high and low, respectively.