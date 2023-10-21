Weather Update For Islamabad, Rawalpindi : October 21st , 2023

Islamabad weather update:

The weather for 10/21 indicates a moderate day with a maximum temperature of 29°C.The RealFeel® temperature is expected to be 28°C, and the RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is forecasted at 24°C.

The day will see a moderate UV index of 3, and the wind is expected to be calm at 0 km/h. The humidity is at 53%, creating a slightly humid indoor environment.

Detailed Forecast :

Morning forecast:

The morning is expected to be 29°C, with a RealFeel® temperature of 30°C and RealFeel ShadeTM at 28°C. The weather will transition to increasing cloudiness and will not be as hot. The maximum UV index will rise to 4, indicating moderate UV exposure. The wind will be from the east-northeast at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts of 13 km/h. The probability of precipitation is low at 2%, and the probability of thunderstorms is expected to be 0%. The cloud cover is estimated at 61%.

Afternoon forecast:

The afternoon temperature is expected to be 29°C, with a RealFeel® temperature of 30°C and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 28°C. The weather will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a gentle wind from the north-northeast at 7 km/h and gusts reaching 11 km/h. The probability of precipitation increases to 25%, with a 6% chance of thunderstorms. There will be no significant rainfall, and the cloud cover is predicted to reach 84%.

Night forecast:

As the day transitions into the night, the temperature will drop to 17°C, with the RealFeel® temperature matching at 17°C. The weather is expected to be partly to mostly cloudy, with a gentle wind from the north-northeast at 7 km/h and gusts reaching 11 km/h. The probability of precipitation remains at 25%, with a 6% chance of thunderstorms. No significant precipitation is expected, and the cloud cover is predicted to be 84%.

Sunrise and sunset forecast:

The sunrise is expected at 6:23 AM, and the sunset is anticipated at 5:33 PM, providing a total of 11 hours and 10 minutes of daylight. The moonrise is expected at 12:56 PM, followed by the moonset at 10:36 PM, giving 9 hours and 40 minutes of moonlight.

Temperature history forecast:

On the same date last year, the temperature was recorded at a high of 28°C and a low of 16°C, which closely resembles this year’s forecast. The average temperature for this date is typically 30°C for the high and 15°C for the low, indicating that the current weather is within the expected range for this time of year.

Rawalpindi weather update:

Today’s weather in Rawalpindi is expected to be relatively cooler with increasing cloudiness. The maximum temperature is projected to reach 28°C, but it might feel warmer with a RealFeel® of 30°C.

The RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is expected to be around 26°C. The day will see moderate UV radiation, with a maximum UV index of 4. Wind is expected to blow from the southwest at a gentle speed of 3 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 4 km/h. The humidity levels are at 42%, creating a slightly humid environment.

The atmospheric pressure is on an upward trend at 1017 mb. The cloud cover is estimated to be around 51%, reducing visibility to 3 km with a cloud ceiling at 9100 m.

Morning and afternoon forecast:

In the morning and afternoon, the temperature is forecast to be 16°C, with a RealFeel® of 15°C. The weather will be partly cloudy with a gentle wind blowing from the north-northeast at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 20 km/h. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 8%, with a minimal 2% probability of thunderstorms. The cloud cover is expected to be around 80%.

Evening and night forecast:

During the evening and overnight hours, the temperature will drop to a low of 16°C. The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, with the wind shifting to WSW at 7 km/h. The probability of precipitation remains low at 1%, with a negligible chance of thunderstorms at 0%. The cloud cover is expected to decrease to 23%.

Sunrise and Sunset:

Sunrise is anticipated to be at 6:17 AM, with sunset expected at 5:28 PM, giving a total daylight time of 11 hours and 11 minutes. The moon will rise at 12:49 PM and set at 10:31 PM, offering a total nighttime duration of 9 hours and 42 minutes.

Temperature History:

Comparing the temperature history, the average temperature for this day is typically 29°C during the day and 12°C during the night. Last year’s temperature on the same day was slightly lower, at 27°C for the high and 13°C for the low.

This comprehensive weather forecast provides a detailed picture of the day’s conditions, enabling individuals to plan their activities accordingly.

