Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted predominantly arid conditions for Lahore and the majority of Punjab over the following few days.

Based on the overall weather pattern, a continental atmosphere is currently dominating across the majority of Pakistan.

Lahore, Punjab

Weather information

RealFeel ShadeTM: The temperature in the shade is a pleasant 29°C, offering a refreshing escape from the heat.

Max UV Index: With a moderate UV index of 4, it is advisable to apply some sunscreen before heading out.

Wind: A gentle breeze from the west-northwest at 7 km/h is adding a subtle touch to the day.

Wind Gusts: The occasional gusts of wind are reaching 8 km/h, creating a mild and enjoyable atmosphere.

Humidity: At 40%, the air feels slightly humid, but not overwhelmingly so.

Dew Point: The current dew point is at 16°C, contributing to the overall pleasantness of the day.

Pressure: The barometric pressure is currently at 1016 mb and decreasing, signifying stable weather conditions.

Cloud Cover: The skies are clear, with a cloud cover of 0%, providing an excellent opportunity for outdoor activities.

Visibility: Visibility is at 3 km, allowing for a clear view of the beautiful surroundings.

Faisalabad, Punjab

Weather Conditions:

In the realm of weather, there’s more to it than just temperature, and today’s report offers a comprehensive look at the atmospheric conditions for a particular day.

RealFeel® 33°: The temperature might be a pleasant 33°C, but RealFeel® takes into account factors like humidity and wind, making it feel a tad warmer at 34°C.

Max UV Index 5 (Moderate): A moderate UV index means some sun protection is necessary if you plan on being outdoors.

Wind (E, 6 km/h): Expect a gentle breeze from the east at 6 kilometers per hour.

Precipitation: There’s only a 1% chance of rain and no chance of thunderstorms. In other words, it’s going to be a dry morning.

Cloud Cover 0%: The sky is expected to be clear, giving you a great view of the morning sun.

Sunrise: The sun rises at 6:14 AM, signaling the start of the day.

Afternoon (11:44 AM–5:32 PM)

RealFeel ShadeTM 32°: As the day progresses, the shade will feel cooler at 32°C.

Wind (E 7 km/h): The breeze picks up slightly to 7 km/h from the east.

Precipitation: There’s a 4% chance of precipitation, though thunderstorms have a 1% chance. Still, it’s mostly going to be dry.

Cloud Cover 0%: The skies remain clear through the afternoon.

Evening (5:32 PM–9:33 PM)

RealFeel® 18°: As the sun sets, the temperature drops, and the RealFeel® stands at 18°C.

Sunset: The sun sets at 5:32 PM, marking the end of the day.

Additional weather information

Humidity (44%): The air holds a moderate amount of moisture at 44% humidity.

Dew Point (17°C): The dew point, at 17°C, indicates the temperature at which the air would become saturated and dew or frost would form.

Pressure (↑ 1017 mb): The atmospheric pressure is on the rise, which often indicates stable and fair weather conditions.

Visibility (5 km): Visibility is at 5 kilometers, so driving conditions should be good.

