Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

Lahore, Punjab

Weather Details:

The current weather conditions indicate a RealFeel® temperature of 27°C, with a slightly cooler RealFeel ShadeTM temperature of 23°C.

The maximum UV index is at a moderate level of 3. Winds are coming in from the northeast at 6 km/h, occasionally gusting at the same speed.

The humidity stands at 66%, contributing to an indoor humidity level of 66%, categorized as humid.

The dew point is 17°C, and the air pressure remains steady at 1019 mb. Cloud cover is at 51%, with a visibility range of 1.6 km and a cloud ceiling of 9100 meters.

Daytime Forecast

Expect a high of 28 °C, with the RealFeel® temperature matching it at 28°C. However, the RealFeel ShadeTM temperature is slightly lower at 26°C.

The day will see hazy sunshine, and the weather won’t be as warm. The UV index will rise to a moderate 5. Winds will shift to the NNE at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 19 km/h. There is a 5% probability of precipitation, with a minimal 1% chance of thunderstorms.

Precipitation levels are expected to remain at 0.0 mm, and cloud cover will be around 33%.

Morning, afternoon, and night conditions

During the morning and afternoon, temperatures will drop to a low of 18°C, feeling like 17°C, according to RealFeel®. The skies will be clear, and the wind will be slightly stronger, coming in from the NNE at 11 km/h with occasional gusts of 15 km/h.

There’s a 4% chance of precipitation, with a minimal 1% chance of thunderstorms. Precipitation levels are expected to remain at 0.0 mm, and cloud cover will be minimal at 1%.

Sunrise and sunset

On October 22, 2023, the day will last for 11 hours and 14 minutes, with the sun rising at 6:10 AM and setting at 5:24 PM. The night will last for the same duration, with the moonrise at 1:28 PM and the moonset at 11:42 PM.

Temperature History

Looking back to the same day last year, the recorded high temperature was 31°C, with the low temperature matching this year’s forecast at 17°C. The average temperature for this date typically ranges between 32°C and 17°C, respectively.

Faisalabad, punjab

Weather Details:

At present, the RealFeel® temperature stands at 27°C, with a slightly cooler RealFeel ShadeTM temperature of 24°C. The day’s maximum UV index is at a moderate level of 3.

Winds are coming in from the east at 4 km/h, occasionally gusting at 5 km/h. The humidity is relatively high at 71%, resulting in an indoor humidity level of 71% categorized as humid.

The dew point is 18°C, and there has been a rise in atmospheric pressure to 1015 mb. Cloud cover is at 31%, with visibility extending to 1.6 km and a cloud ceiling of 9100 meters.

Daytime Forecast

Anticipate a high of 29°C, with the RealFeel® temperature slightly higher at 30°C and the RealFeel ShadeTM temperature at 28°C. The day will be partly sunny, with the possibility of a thunderstorm in some areas during the afternoon.

The maximum UV index is expected to rise to a moderate 5. Winds will shift to the ENE at 6 km/h, occasionally gusting up to 19 km/h. There is a 40% probability of precipitation, with a significant 36% chance of thunderstorms.

Precipitation levels are expected to reach 1.0 mm, with an estimated 0.5 hours of both precipitation and rain. Cloud cover will increase to 34%.

Morning, afternoon, and night conditions

During the morning and afternoon, temperatures will drop to a low of 18°C, feeling like 17°C, according to RealFeel®.

The skies will remain clear, and the wind will be relatively stronger, coming in from the NE at 9 km/h, occasionally gusting at 15 km/h.

There’s a 4% chance of precipitation, with a minimal 1% chance of thunderstorms. Precipitation levels are expected to remain at 0.0 mm, and cloud cover will be minimal at 0%.

Sunrise and sunset

On October 22, 2023, the day will last for 11 hours and 13 minutes, with the sun rising at 6:16 AM and setting at 5:29 PM.

The night will last for 10 hours and 15 minutes, with the moonrise at 1:33 PM and the moonset at 11:48 PM.

Temperature History

Reflecting on the same day last year, the recorded high temperature was 31°C, with the low temperature matching this year’s forecast at 17°C.

The average temperature for this date typically ranges between 32°C and 17°C, respectively.

