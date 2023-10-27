Weather Update For Lahore, Faisalabad

Lahore, Punjab

Today, the RealFeel® temperature is 27°, with a RealFeel ShadeTM of 24°. The maximum UV index is 3, indicating moderate levels.

The wind is currently coming from the west-northwest at 7 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 8 km/h

. Humidity is slightly higher at 60%, contributing to a slightly humid indoor environment.

The dew point is at 17°C, and the atmospheric pressure remains stable at 1015 mb. Cloud cover is at 51%, leading to slightly hazy conditions, while visibility is reduced to 2.4 km. The cloud ceiling is at 9100 m.

Advertisement

Day Forecast

The forecast for today suggests a high of 30°, with a RealFeel® of 30° and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 28°.

The day is expected to be characterized by hazy sunshine and will not be as hot as previous days.

The maximum UV index is forecast to reach 4, still falling within the moderate range.

The wind is expected to be coming from the west at 7 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 13 km/h.

The probability of precipitation is 1%, with no likelihood of thunderstorms.

Advertisement

There is no significant rainfall expected, with precipitation remaining at 0.0 mm. Cloud cover is expected to be minimal at 1%.

Morning

The morning temperature is expected to reach a low of 20°, with a RealFeel® of 20°.

The weather is predicted to have patchy clouds, with the wind coming from the east-northeast at 11 km/h and gusts potentially reaching 13 km/h.

The probability of precipitation remains at 1%, with no expectation of thunderstorms. Cloud cover is expected to increase to 80%.

Evening and overnight

Advertisement

The evening and overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 20°, with a RealFeel® of 20°.

The weather is forecast to have an 80% cloud cover, with the wind still blowing from the east-northeast at 11 km/h and gusts potentially reaching 13 km/h.

The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms remains at 1%.

Sunrise and sunset

Today, the sun is expected to rise at 6:14 AM and set at 5:19 PM, providing a total of 11 hours and 5 minutes of daylight.

Additionally, the civil twilight is forecast to last for 13 hours, with the sun setting at 5:26 AM and rising at 4:26 PM.

Advertisement

Temperature History

Looking back at the temperature history for this day, the average high temperature is 31°, while the average low temperature is 16°.

Last year, on the same day, the recorded high temperature was 31° and the recorded low was 18°.

Faisalabad, Punjab

Weather Overview

Today, the RealFeel® temperature is 29°, with a RealFeel Shade™ of 26°. The maximum UV index is 3, indicating moderate levels.

Advertisement

The wind is currently coming from the east-southeast at 4 km/h, with occasional gusts up to 4 km/h.

Humidity is slightly higher at 57%, contributing to a slightly humid indoor environment. The dew point is at 17°C, and the atmospheric pressure remains stable at 1013 mb.

Cloud cover is at 51%, leading to slightly hazy conditions, while visibility is reduced to 3 km. The cloud ceiling is at 9100 m.

Day Forecast

The forecast for today suggests a high of 33°, with a RealFeel® of 33° and a RealFeel Shade™ of 31°. The day is expected to be characterized by hazy sunshine.

The maximum UV index is forecasted to reach 4, falling within the moderate range.

Advertisement

The wind is expected to be coming from the east-southeast at 6 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 17 km/h.

The probability of precipitation is at 1%, with no likelihood of thunderstorms.

There is no significant rainfall expected, with precipitation remaining at 0.0 mm. Cloud cover is expected to be minimal at 2%.

Morning

The morning temperature is expected to reach a low of 19°, with a RealFeel® of 17°.

The weather is predicted to have patchy clouds, with the wind coming from the east at 9 km/h, and gusts potentially reaching 13 km/h.

Advertisement

The probability of precipitation remains at 1%, with no expectation of thunderstorms. Cloud cover is expected to increase to 86%.

Evening and Overnight

The evening and overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 19°, with a RealFeel® of 17°.

The weather is forecasted to have an 86% cloud cover, with the wind still blowing from the east at 9 km/h, and gusts potentially reaching 13 km/h.

The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms remains at 1%.

Sunrise and Sunset

Advertisement

Today, the sun is expected to rise at 6:19 AM and set at 5:24 PM, providing a total of 11 hours and 5 minutes of daylight.

Additionally, the civil twilight is forecasted to last for 13 hours, with the sun setting at 5:32 AM and rising at 4:32 PM.

Temperature History

Looking back at the temperature history for this day, the average high temperature is 31°, while the average low temperature is 16°.

Last year on the same day, the recorded high temperature was 31°, and the low was 18°.

Also Read Weather update for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa The current temperature stands at 19°C, with a RealFeel ShadeTM of 18°C....