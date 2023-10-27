Advertisement
Weather update for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Weather update for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Weather update for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Weather update for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Weather update for Peshawar:

Today, the RealFeel® temperature is 25°, with a RealFeel ShadeTM of 22° ,The maximum UV index is 3, indicating moderate levels.

The wind is currently coming from the southeast at 7 km/h, with no significant gusts.

Humidity is at a comfortable 52%, aligning with the ideal indoor humidity level.

The dew point is at 13°C, and the atmospheric pressure remains stable at 1017 mb.

Cloud cover is at 25%, providing a partly sunny outlook, while visibility is at 5 km. The cloud ceiling is at a height of 12200 m.

Day Forecast

The forecast for today suggests a high of 31°, with a RealFeel® of 32° and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 30°.

The day is expected to be partly sunny, not as hot as previous days, and overall pleasant.

The maximum UV index is forecast to reach 4, still within the moderate range. The wind is expected to be coming from the east at 7 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching 13 km/h.

The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms is low, both at 1% and 0%, respectively, with no significant rainfall expected as it remains at 0.0 mm.

Cloud cover is expected to increase slightly to 33%.

Morning

The morning temperature is expected to reach a low of 16°, with a RealFeel® of 17°.

The weather is predicted to be clear, with the wind coming from the north-northeast at 7 km/h and gusts potentially reaching 13 km/h.

The chances of precipitation and thunderstorms remain low, both at 0%. Cloud cover is expected to be minimal, at 0%.

Evening and overnight

The evening and overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 16°, with a RealFeel® of 17°.

The weather is forecast to be clear, with the wind still blowing from the north-northeast at 7 km/h and gusts potentially reaching 13 km/h.

The probability of precipitation and thunderstorms remains at 0%, and cloud cover is expected to remain at 0%.

Sunrise and sunset

Today, the sun is expected to rise at 6:28 AM and set at 5:27 PM, providing a total of 10 hours and 59 minutes of daylight.

Additionally, the civil twilight is forecast to last for 13 hours and 4 minutes, with the sun setting at 5:40 AM and rising at 4:36 PM.

Temperature History

Looking back at the temperature history for this day, the average high temperature is 28°, while the average low temperature is 14°.

Last year, on the same day, the recorded high temperature was 30° and the recorded low was 18°.

