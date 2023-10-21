Weather Update For Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Pakistan Weather Update: Dry weather expected in most parts
Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the...
Today’s weather Peshawar is expected to bring increasing cloudiness with a slight decrease in temperature.
The high temperature is expected to be around 29° with a RealFeel® of 30° and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 28°. The wind direction is likely to shift to ENE at 4 km/h, with gusts of up to 13 km/h.
The probability of precipitation is low at 2%, and there is no forecast of thunderstorms. The cloud cover is expected to increase to 61%.
Here is a breakdown of the weather conditions for the current day:
RealFeel®: The apparent temperature is 29°, while the temperature in the shade feels like 25°.
Max UV Index: The maximum UV index is 4, categorized as moderate.
Wind: The wind is coming from the northeast at a speed of 7 km/h with gusts up to 7 km/h.
Humidity: The current humidity level is at 53%, indicating slightly humid conditions.
Indoor Humidity: The indoor humidity is at 53%.
Dew Point: The dew point is 16°C.
Pressure: The atmospheric pressure is currently at 1018 mb and falling.
Cloud Cover: The sky is covered by clouds at a rate of 35%.
Visibility: The visibility is 5 km.
Cloud Ceiling: The cloud ceiling is at 12200 m.
morning and afternoon Forecast:
The morning and afternoon are expected to be partly to mostly cloudy, with the temperature reaching a low of 17°, which will feel like 17°. The wind direction will be NNE at 7 km/h, with gusts up to 11 km/h. The probability of precipitation is slightly higher at 25%, with a 6% chance of thunderstorms. The cloud cover will increase further to 84%.
The day will have a total of 11 hours and 10 minutes of daylight, with the sunrise at 6:23 AM and the sunset at 5:33 PM.
evening and night forecast :
The evening and overnight hours will have 9 hours and 40 minutes of darkness, with the moonrise at 12:56 PM and the moonset at 10:36 PM.
Comparing today’s temperature history to the average and last year’s temperatures, the high for today is expected to be around 29°, while the low is predicted to be 17°, slightly higher than the average high and low of 30° and 15°, respectively. Last year’s temperatures were 28° for the high and 16° for the low, fairly similar to this year’s forecast.
