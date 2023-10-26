Advertisement
Weather update for Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Articles
 The current temperature stands at 19°C, with a RealFeel ShadeTM of 18°C. The day is expected to reach a high of 31°C with a RealFeel® of 31°C and a RealFeel ShadeTM of 29°C.

The maximum UV index is anticipated to be 4, which falls under the moderate category.

The wind is currently blowing from the northwest at 7 km/h with no significant wind gusts.

Humidity levels are at 63%, slightly higher than the ideal indoor humidity of 56%. The dew point stands at 11°C, and the atmospheric pressure is steady at 1017 mb.

Cloud cover is minimal at 3%, allowing for good visibility of 5 km. The cloud ceiling is at a comfortable height of 9100 m.

Daytime Weather Throughout the day, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny and pleasant, with the temperature gradually rising to 31°C.

The wind direction will shift to the east-northeast at 7 km/h, potentially gusting up to 17 km/h.

The chance of precipitation is minimal at 1%, with no forecasted thunderstorms.

Precipitation levels are expected to remain at 0.0 mm, while the cloud cover will increase slightly to 11%.

Morning and afternoon In the morning and afternoon, the temperature will range between 16°C and 31°C. The wind will be blowing from the northeast at a consistent speed of 7 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching 9 km/h.

There is a slight possibility of precipitation at 1%, and the cloud cover is expected to be around 42%.

Evening and overnight The evening and overnight hours will see a drop in temperature to 16°C, with the wind maintaining its direction from the northeast at 7 km/h.

The gusts might reach up to 9 km/h, and the probability of precipitation remains at 1%. The cloud cover is anticipated to increase to 42%.

Sunrise and Sunset The sun will rise at 6:27 AM and set at 5:28 PM, resulting in a total daylight period of 11 hours and 1 minute.

Additionally, the average historical temperature for the same date is 29°C for the high and 14°C for the low. Comparatively, the temperature last year was recorded at 28°C for the high and 17°C for the low.

