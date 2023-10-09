When Omer Shahzad & Zainab Raza Are Getting Married? Actor Reveals

Omer Shahzad is an actor, singer, and model.

In a Pakistani reality show, he performed admirably.

Omer appeared on Ayaz Samoo’s show and stated that Zainab is his best buddy.

Advertisement

Omer Shahzad is an actor, singer, and model. In a Pakistani reality show, he performed admirably. He advanced to the finals and won over many admirers with his charisma. He made friends with other candidates in the house as well, and Zainab Raza was the first to develop a deep bond with him.

In the reality show, Omer and Zainab grew close, and even when Omer was sent out, Zainab continued to support him. Zainab also declared her love for him in the show. Since then, fans have been guessing about their relationship and whether or not they have any immediate plans to get married.

Omer appeared on Ayaz Samoo’s show and stated that Zainab is his best buddy. They are really good friends, but as he got out of the home, he noticed that others were shipping them. However, marriage is not in the cards for the moment, and they are content with their genuine friendship.

Also Read Omer Shahzad Talks About Being Offered Side Role: ‘I Thought I’d Be Given….’ Omer Shahzad is a talented Pakistani model, singer, and TV actor. Omar...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.