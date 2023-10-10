White House: No plans to deploy US troops to Israel

The United States government has clarified its position, emphasizing a commitment to diplomacy rather than deploying ground troops in response to the recent attacks on Israel by Hamas.

This stance was articulated by John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, on Monday.

While acknowledging Iran’s role in supporting Hamas, Kirby noted that the Biden administration has not found concrete evidence directly linking Iran to the current attack on Israel.

The White House is prepared to respond promptly to any further security requests from Israel and is ready to meet those needs.

Despite the ongoing crisis, diplomatic efforts to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel are still encouraged and not halted at this time.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden confirmed that at least 11 American citizens have lost their lives in Israel due to the recent attacks carried out by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

The U.S. government believes it is highly likely that American citizens may also be among those held hostage by Hamas.

Biden emphasized the United States’ commitment to working closely with Israeli officials to gather additional information about the whereabouts of unaccounted-for U.S. citizens.

He assured American citizens in Israel that the State Department is actively providing consular assistance and updated security advisories. Commercial flights and ground transportation options remain accessible for those wishing to leave.

The conflict escalated when Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel over the weekend, resulting in the loss of Israeli soldiers and civilians, as well as the abduction of numerous hostages.

In response, Israel initiated a substantial bombardment of Gaza, prompting speculation about a potential ground offensive in the territory.

Biden emphasized that he has directed his team to collaborate closely with Israeli counterparts, including intelligence-sharing and the deployment of experts from the U.S. government, to address all aspects of the hostage situation.

Police departments have increased security measures around Jewish centers within the United States, responding to concerns of potential threats arising from the ongoing crisis.

The White House reiterated that it currently has no plans for U.S. military intervention on the ground as concerns grow about the conflict potentially escalating into a broader regional issue.

However, clear warnings have been issued to Iran and other entities against becoming involved in the crisis.

President Biden, along with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and the UK, expressed their unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself in a joint statement.

The death toll has now reached 800, while in Gaza, 687 individuals have tragically lost their lives in Israel.

