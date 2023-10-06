Who Is Shehroze Kashif? Pakistan’s young mountaineer sets world record

Shehroze Kashif sets a record by submitting the 13th highest peak in the world.

He is only one peak away from summiting all the highest peaks.

He recently conquered the world’s sixth-highest peak, Cho Oyo.

Lahore: Shehroze Kashif, a young mountain climbing prodigy from Pakistan, establishes a record by becoming the world’s youngest mountaineer to conquer 13 to 14 of the world’s highest peaks.

Shehroze reached the milestones after successfully submitting the world’s sixth highest peak, Cho Oyo, in Tibet.

However, he is currently one 8000er (Shishpangma) away from becoming the world’s youngest individual to climb all 14 highest peaks.

BREAKING: Shehroze Kashif, 21, becomes the youngest climber to summit 13 peaks of over 8,000m. He achieved this feat at around 3am pkt by scaling Cho Oyu, the 6th highest mountain. He’s just one summit away from the world record of being youngest to summit all 14 8-thousanders. pic.twitter.com/JG6NakUfgK — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) October 5, 2023

Earlier, Shehroze Kashif has successfully reached the “true summit” of Mount Manaslu, which stands at 8,163 meters and is the world’s 8th-highest peak. At just 21 years old, Shehroze has become the youngest Pakistani to achieve this feat.

Shehroze, hailing from Lahore, reached the highest point of Manaslu at 5:01 am PKT on Wednesday, as confirmed by his father Kashif Salman.

