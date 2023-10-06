Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Who Is Shehroze Kashif? Pakistan’s young mountaineer sets world record

Who Is Shehroze Kashif? Pakistan’s young mountaineer sets world record

Articles
Advertisement
Who Is Shehroze Kashif? Pakistan’s young mountaineer sets world record

Who Is Shehroze Kashif? Pakistan’s young mountaineer sets world record

Advertisement
  • Shehroze Kashif sets a record by submitting the 13th highest peak in the world.
  • He is only one peak away from summiting all the highest peaks.
  • He recently conquered the world’s sixth-highest peak, Cho Oyo.
Advertisement

Lahore: Shehroze Kashif, a young mountain climbing prodigy from Pakistan, establishes a record by becoming the world’s youngest mountaineer to conquer 13 to 14 of the world’s highest peaks.

Shehroze reached the milestones after successfully submitting the world’s sixth highest peak, Cho Oyo, in Tibet.

However, he is currently one 8000er (Shishpangma) away from becoming the world’s youngest individual to climb all 14 highest peaks.

Advertisement

Earlier, Shehroze Kashif has successfully reached the “true summit” of Mount Manaslu, which stands at 8,163 meters and is the world’s 8th-highest peak. At just 21 years old, Shehroze has become the youngest Pakistani to achieve this feat.

Shehroze, hailing from Lahore, reached the highest point of Manaslu at 5:01 am PKT on Wednesday, as confirmed by his father Kashif Salman.

Also Read

Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif conquers Mount Manaslu, becomes youngest Pakistani to do so
Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif conquers Mount Manaslu, becomes youngest Pakistani to do so

Shehroze Kashif, 21, reaches the true summit of Mount Manaslu. He became...

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story