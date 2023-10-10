Withdrawal of PTI’s election symbol: ECP reserves verdict on case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the case pertaining to the withdrawal of PTI’s election symbol.

A 5-member commission headed by the Chief Election Commissioner conducted the hearing, where the lawyer of the leader of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Aun Chaudhry also appeared.

The lawyer demanded ECP to not allot the (bat) symbol to PTI in upcoming elections.

To which the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja responded that the bat symbol has already been given to the PTI.

“It was done earlier but the bat symbol should not to be allotted in the next general elections,” the lawyer added.

CEC remarked that the case related to the allotting of party symbol is already under hearing in the Election Commission (ECP).

Following this remark that ECP reserved its verdict on the case.