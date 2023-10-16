Woman dies, six other injured in hand grenade blast in Lyari

The woman was identified as 35-year old Razia.

IG Sindh sought details of blast from SSP City.

SP City said nature of explosion will be determined soon.

KARACHI: A woman was killed and six people were injured as a result of a hand grenade blast in Bihar Colony areas of Lyari Town Karachi.

Rescue sources said a woman injured in an explosion in Lyari Bihar Colony area of ​​Karachi died during treatment while six injured have been shifted to hospital. The woman identified as 35-year old Razia .

Police say that IG Sindh has asked for Senior Superintendent of Police(SSP) City details.

SP City Amjad Hayat said that the motorcyclist escaped by throwing explosives, which has not been confirmed. He said there are marks of ball bearings on the shutters of the closed shop due to the explosion.

Police officials said that there is no report of any person receiving extortion threats in the area.

SP City said that the nature of the explosion will be determined after the BDS report.

