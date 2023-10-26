Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz Sharif to contest election against her

Advertisement
  • Dr. Yasmin Rashid was produced in Anti-Terrorism Court.
  • She said convicted Nawaz Sharif is being given protocol.
  • PTI leader said this is not an election but a selection.
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) leader and former provincial minister Yasmin Rashid challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to contest the election against her.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Khadija Shah were produced in the Anti-Terrorism Court in the May 9 vandalism and arson cases in Lahore.

In an informal conversation with the media after the hearing, former minister for health Punjab Yasmin Rashid said that the convicted Nawaz Sharif is being given protocol. She said this is not an election but a selection.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif is so brave, then show it by contesting the election against him.

Former Governor Punjab Umar Sarfaraz Cheema said that they want us to hold a press conference, if he had to leave PTI, he would have left then.

However, while replying to Yasmeen Rashid, the Spokesperson of PML-N has said she is the woman who lost election from Nawaz Sharif’s late wife Kulsoom Nawaz Sharif in the last election.

Earlier, The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stopped authorities from arresting PTI’s Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar in any further case, until the next week.

The court conducted a hearing regarding an application filed by Shehryar Afridi and Shandana Gulzar against the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) order.

