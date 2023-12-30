120th Midshipmen and 28th Short Service Commissioning parade held

KARACHI: Course Commissioning Parade of 120th Midshipmen and 28th Short Service Commission (SSC) was held at Pakistan Naval Academy (PNA), Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The commissioning contingent comprised of 88 Midshipmen out of which 60 were from Pakistan, 01 from Kingdom of Bahrain and 27 from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia along with 44 officers of SSC Course including 12 lady officers.

While emphasising on geo-strategic environment, Chief of the Naval Staff asserted that peace and stability in South Asia will remain elusive unless the long-standing issue of Kashmir is resolved in accordance with the aspirations of its people and the UNSC resolutions.

He urged the international community to play its role in cessation of human right violations and atrocities in the illegally occupied Indian held Jammu and Kashmir whose citizens must be allowed to exercise their right of self determination.

During his address, Naval Chief also emphasised the immediate need to end the sufferings in Gaza as indiscriminate use of force on Palestinian civilians is a gross violation of human rights and war crimes that must cease forthwith.

He further reiterated that Pakistan would continue its diplomatic, moral and principled support to Palestinians and urge for a just, comprehensive and enduring solution to the Palestinian question, in line with relevant UN resolutions. He added that Pakistan looks forward to a stable and secure Afghanistan; which is key to regional integration, growth and prosperity.

The Chief Guest felicitated the commissioning term and their parents. He commended the parents for instilling a spirit in their children to serve the nation, which ultimately led them in joining this prestigious Service.

He also lauded Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality training and expressed his hope that cadets from friendly countries trained at PNA will serve as our brand- ambassadors to enhance bonds of

Later, Chief Guest gave away awards to the distinction holders.

Earlier in his welcome address, Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy Commodore Muhammad Khalid highlighted the main characteristics of academic and professional training afforded to Pakistani as well as friendly countries cadets.

The parade was attended by senior civil, military officials and parents of cadets.