Apple hiring for various positions in UAE and Saudi Arabia

Ready to be part of Apple’s innovation? Join the Apple Store team in Dubai for a chance to be part of a global company that treasures its people. Apple is hiring for different roles, providing career opportunities in the UAE and KSA.

Job Details

  • Company Name: Apple Store
  • Job Location: UAE, KSA
  • Number of Vacancies: 12+
  • Nationality: Any nationality
  • Education: Degree, Diploma, or Equivalent
  • Experience: Mandatory
  • Salary: Depending on Position
  • Benefits: As per UAE Labor Law
At Apple, we value our employees as our greatest asset, and their well-being is our priority. Regardless of your role, you can access our extensive health and wellness resources and time-away programs.

Why Choose Apple

Stock Grants: We’re proud to provide stock grants to employees at all levels, offering everyone a chance to share in the company’s success.

Discounted Apple Stock: Employees have the option to buy Apple stock at a discount, further encouraging their participation in the company’s achievements.

Join us in making a difference

For every product we create, we consider its impact on customers, employees, and the planet. We deeply care about the human rights of those in our supply chain, invest in global education programs, incorporate assistive technology for accessibility, and lead the industry in efforts to reduce our environmental footprint.

How to Apply

Are you ready to join our mission? Visit the Apple UAE Careers page by clicking the link provided. Sign in with your Apple ID and submit your job application to be part of our team.

Job vacancies

JOB TITLELOCATIONACTION
AE-CreativeUAEApply Now
UAE-Business ExpertUAEApply Now
UAE-ExpertUAEApply Now
UAE-Operations ExpertUAEApply Now
UAE-SpecialistUAEApply Now
UAE-GeniusUAEApply Now
AE-Business ProUAEApply Now
UAE-Technical SpecialistUAEApply Now
Manager – UAE (multiple locations)UAEApply Now
Country Sales Leader, KSASaudi ArabiaApply Now
Apple Shop in Shop Consultant – Hail (Saudi National)Saudi ArabiaApply Now
Apple Shop in Shop Consultant – Riyadh (Saudi National)Saudi ArabiaApply Now

Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”

