Apple hiring for various positions in UAE and Saudi Arabia

Ready to be part of Apple’s innovation? Join the Apple Store team in Dubai for a chance to be part of a global company that treasures its people. Apple is hiring for different roles, providing career opportunities in the UAE and KSA.

Job Details

Company Name: Apple Store

Apple Store Job Location: UAE, KSA

UAE, KSA Advertisement Number of Vacancies: 12+

12+ Nationality: Any nationality

Any nationality Education: Degree, Diploma, or Equivalent

Degree, Diploma, or Equivalent Experience: Mandatory

Mandatory Salary: Depending on Position

Depending on Position Benefits: As per UAE Labor Law Advertisement

At Apple, we value our employees as our greatest asset, and their well-being is our priority. Regardless of your role, you can access our extensive health and wellness resources and time-away programs.

Why Choose Apple

Stock Grants: We’re proud to provide stock grants to employees at all levels, offering everyone a chance to share in the company’s success.

Discounted Apple Stock: Employees have the option to buy Apple stock at a discount, further encouraging their participation in the company’s achievements.

Join us in making a difference

For every product we create, we consider its impact on customers, employees, and the planet. We deeply care about the human rights of those in our supply chain, invest in global education programs, incorporate assistive technology for accessibility, and lead the industry in efforts to reduce our environmental footprint.

How to Apply

Are you ready to join our mission? Visit the Apple UAE Careers page by clicking the link provided. Sign in with your Apple ID and submit your job application to be part of our team.

