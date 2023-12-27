Apple hiring for various positions in UAE and Saudi Arabia

ENOC hiring for various positions in UAE
Ready to be part of Apple’s innovation? Join the Apple Store team in Dubai for a chance to be part of a global company that treasures its people. Apple is hiring for different roles, providing career opportunities in the UAE and KSA.
At Apple, we value our employees as our greatest asset, and their well-being is our priority. Regardless of your role, you can access our extensive health and wellness resources and time-away programs.
Stock Grants: We’re proud to provide stock grants to employees at all levels, offering everyone a chance to share in the company’s success.
Discounted Apple Stock: Employees have the option to buy Apple stock at a discount, further encouraging their participation in the company’s achievements.
For every product we create, we consider its impact on customers, employees, and the planet. We deeply care about the human rights of those in our supply chain, invest in global education programs, incorporate assistive technology for accessibility, and lead the industry in efforts to reduce our environmental footprint.
Are you ready to join our mission? Visit the Apple UAE Careers page by clicking the link provided. Sign in with your Apple ID and submit your job application to be part of our team.
|JOB TITLE
|LOCATION
|ACTION
|AE-Creative
|UAE
|Apply Now
|UAE-Business Expert
|UAE
|Apply Now
|UAE-Expert
|UAE
|Apply Now
|UAE-Operations Expert
|UAE
|Apply Now
|UAE-Specialist
|UAE
|Apply Now
|UAE-Genius
|UAE
|Apply Now
|AE-Business Pro
|UAE
|Apply Now
|UAE-Technical Specialist
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Manager – UAE (multiple locations)
|UAE
|Apply Now
|Country Sales Leader, KSA
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Apple Shop in Shop Consultant – Hail (Saudi National)
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
|Apple Shop in Shop Consultant – Riyadh (Saudi National)
|Saudi Arabia
|Apply Now
