|Duration
|3 Months
|6 Months
|12 Months
|Advance Payment
|Rs118,615
|Rs118,620
|Rs118,620
|Monthly Installment
|Rs82,470
|Rs43,490
|Rs24,570
iPhone 13 Installment Plans: Apple’s iPhone series continues to reign supreme in Pakistan’s premium mobile market and globally.
Renowned for their top-tier features and superior hardware, iPhones stand out with their user-friendly iOS interface.
Despite the introduction of newer models, the iPhone 13, launched two years ago, remains in high demand.
However, the luxury comes at a cost, especially in countries like Pakistan, where heavy government taxes drive iPhone prices to record highs.
Even older models, like the iPhone 13, gain popularity among those unable to afford the latest releases.
To make these coveted devices more accessible, several commercial banks now offer installment plans, providing users with a more feasible way to own an iPhone 13 and experience Apple’s technological excellence.
iPhone 13 Installment Plans in Pakistan
iPhone 13 price in Pakistan 2024
The iPhone 13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 338,900 – 128GB Variant (Black, PTA Approved)
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.