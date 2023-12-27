Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 PTA approved price and installment plans in Pakistan

Apple iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Installment Plans: Apple’s iPhone series continues to reign supreme in Pakistan’s premium mobile market and globally.

Renowned for their top-tier features and superior hardware, iPhones stand out with their user-friendly iOS interface.

Despite the introduction of newer models, the iPhone 13, launched two years ago, remains in high demand.

However, the luxury comes at a cost, especially in countries like Pakistan, where heavy government taxes drive iPhone prices to record highs.

Even older models, like the iPhone 13, gain popularity among those unable to afford the latest releases.

To make these coveted devices more accessible, several commercial banks now offer installment plans, providing users with a more feasible way to own an iPhone 13 and experience Apple’s technological excellence.

iPhone 13 Installment Plans in Pakistan

Duration3 Months6 Months12 Months
Advance Payment Rs118,615Rs118,620Rs118,620
Monthly InstallmentRs82,470Rs43,490Rs24,570
iPhone 13 price in Pakistan 2024

The iPhone 13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 338,900 – 128GB Variant (Black, PTA Approved)

