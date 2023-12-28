Azam Swati challenges Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers

He challenged nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif from NA-15.

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf(PTI) candidate Azam Swati challenged the nomination papers of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif from Mansehra.

Senator Azam Swati challenged the nomination papers of Nawaz Sharif from NA-15 Mansehra.

Objections to Nawaz Sharif’s papers from NA-15 were submitted to the returning officer by PTI’s local leader Shahid Rafiq.

The petitioner said that Nawaz Sharif has been disqualified for life by a five-member bench of the Supreme Court and the concerned returning officer is not authorized to declare Nawaz Sharif eligible for election.

Returning Officer Hajara Sami heard the objections filed on the nomination papers, in which the decision was reserved after completing the arguments of the lawyers from both sides.