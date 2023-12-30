CM directed IG police to control street crime

CM Sindh expressed concern over rising street crime.

He also warned police station they would be held accountable.

Chief Minister directed IG Police to propose a draft law.

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar during a meeting with the Inspector General of Police directed him to take measures to control kidnapping for ransom in the katcha area and street crime in Karachi.

He also made it clear that the concerned police stations would be held responsible if any such incident were to occur in their jurisdiction.

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the rising street crime in the city. He stated that the citizens are losing confidence as they don’t feel safe on the roads and in open areas. He also warned the police station that they would be held accountable if any street crime occurred within their jurisdiction.

Justice Baqar said he has repeatedly directed the police to ensure police patrolling but those instructions have not been compiled in letter and spirit. At this, the IG police said that the orders of police patrolling had been complied with. He added that the police stations and their mobiles have been properly equipped with wireless stations and upgradation of police stations was being made.

He said that kidnapping for ransom has again started taking place in katcha area of the Larkana and Sukkur divisions. “I would not tolerate rising up of such a heinous crime in the katcha area,” he said and directed the Ig police to ensure the safe and secure recovery of the kidnapped persons and continue to crack down against the bandits.

Tagging of repeat criminals: The Chief Minister and the Inspector General of Police discussion regarding the tagging of repeat criminals to monitor their movements. It was proposed that a bracelet with a chip would be worn to the criminals involved in their second or third offense.

The Chief Minister directed the IG Police to propose a draft law, which would be reviewed and introduced through an ordinance.