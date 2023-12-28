Advertisement
Court approves 14-day judicial remand of Shah Mahmood Qureshi 

RAWALPINDI: A local Court sent former federal minister and Vice-Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on a 14-day judicial remand in May 9 cases.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s name has been included in 12 more cases while the court sent him to jail on judicial remand in all the cases.

The prosecutor said 12 cases have been registered against Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Rawalpindi district on May 9. The PTI leader has also been named in the GHQ, Army Museum attack, sensitive institution office attack, and Metro bus station burning cases while he has been arrested in all 12 cases.

The prosecutor has requested the court to allow Shah Mahmood to be interrogated in all the cases together.

The prosecutor has also requested the physical remand of Shah Mehmood till January 2 in all 12 cases.

Later, the court rejected the prosecutor’s request for physical remand and sent him to Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand in all cases.

Earlier, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday was once again arrested outside Adiala Jail by Punjab police.

This arrest followed his release on bail in the cipher case. The decision to release him came after the police requested the termination of the 15-day detention orders, issued under 3-MPO (Maintenance of Public Order).

