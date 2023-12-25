ECP forms appellate tribunals for scrutiny of nomination papers 

Six judges of SHC will hear objections on nomination papers.

Five judges of PHC will hear objections as tribunal judges.

Candidates can withdraw their nomination papers till Jan 12.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has constituted appellate tribunals to hear the objections on the nomination papers for the upcoming general elections 2024.

According to the notification, five judges of Peshawar High Court will hear objections as tribunal judges while nine judges of Lahore High Court will hear objections on nomination papers as tribunal judges.

Two judges of Islamabad High Court will hear the objections as tribunal judges while two judges of Balochistan High Court will hear the objections as tribunal judges.

According to the notification issued by ECP, six judges of the Sindh High Court will hear the objections on the nomination papers.

It should be noted that the scrutiny of nomination papers for general elections will start from December 25 and the days for scrutiny of papers have been reduced from 7 to 5 days.

Scrutiny will be done till December 30 while appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be made till January 3. The Election Tribunal will decide on these appeals till January 10.

Candidates will be able to withdraw their nomination papers till January 12 and election symbols will be given to the candidates on January 13.