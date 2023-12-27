ECP issues guidelines for general elections coverage

ECP has issued letter to all Returning Officers.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued guidelines for coverage of general elections scheduled on February 8, 2024.

The ECP has issued a letter to all Returning Officers(ROs) in which SOPs have been issued regarding accreditation cards for domestic observers and media.

According to the letter, all media representatives can apply for the accreditation card.

The Election Commission said in the letter that representatives of local NGOs, civil society can also get accreditation cards. The ECP will provide maximum facilities for the observation and coverage of the election process.

It should be noted that the ECP has set the date of the general elections in the country on February 8, 2024, for which all the candidates have submitted their nomination papers and scrutiny of papers have also started.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner(DC) has issued detention orders for former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The orders for the detention of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi were issued by Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, which was issued on the recommendation of the Pindi Police Chief.