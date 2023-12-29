ECP to file review appeal against restoration of PTI’s ‘bat’ symbol

ECP will file review appeal in Peshawar High Court.

ECP had withdrawn election symbol of bat from PTI.

However, PHC restored PTI’s bat election symbol.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP) has decided to file a review appeal against the restoration of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s bat symbol by the Peshawar High Court.

The Election of Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sources said the ECP will file a review appeal in the Peshawar High Court against the decision of the High Court on the issue of bat election symbol.

It should be noted, that the ECP had withdrawn the election symbol of the bat from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf for not conducting the intra-party election by the party constitution.

However, on December 26, the Peshawar High Court issued a stay order against the Election Commission’s decision to cancel the PTI intra-party elections and withdraw the party symbol.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against the Peshawar High Court’s (PHC) ruling suspending its order about the appointment of a returning officer (RO) for a provincial assembly constituency.

Irfanullah was appointed RO for a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa constituency — PK-91 Kohat II.

Advocate Afnan Karim Kundi filed the appeal on behalf of the electoral body under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against a verdict given by the PHC on December 27