Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N

LAHORE: Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh Hayat has joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after quitting his party.
According to private news channels, Hayat made the official announcement of joining the PML-N after meeting with the party’s President Shehbaz Sharif in Jhang on Wednesday.
It may be mentioned that in 2002, Faisal was elected MNA on a PPP ticket. He served as federal minister in various ministries, including Commerce, Environment, Housing and Works, Interior and Kashmir Affairs.
