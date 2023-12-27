Faisal Saleh Hayat joins PML-N

Hayat made official announcement of joining PML-N.

Faisal was elected MNA on a PPP ticket in 2002.

He served as federal minister in various ministries.

Advertisement

LAHORE: Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh Hayat has joined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after quitting his party.

According to private news channels, Hayat made the official announcement of joining the PML-N after meeting with the party’s President Shehbaz Sharif in Jhang on Wednesday.

Also Read Citizen objects to Maryam Nawaz’s documents for nomination paper On behalf of the citizen, an objection was lodged against the documents...

It may be mentioned that in 2002, Faisal was elected MNA on a PPP ticket. He served as federal minister in various ministries, including Commerce, Environment, Housing and Works, Interior and Kashmir Affairs.