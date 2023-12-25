Advertisement
Federal Govt releases all Baloch protestors

Federal Govt releases all Baloch protestors

Articles
Federal Govt releases all Baloch protestors

Federal Govt releases all Baloch protestors

  • Spokesperson said peaceful protest was right of every citizen.
  • He said but no one was allowed to take law into their hands.
  • Baloch protesters were released on directives of court.
ISLAMABAD: The federal government has released all the remaining 290 Baloch protestors, in light of the deliberations of the committee formed by Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The decision to release the arrested protestors was taken in view of the directions of the honorable court, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

He said that peaceful protest was the right of every citizen, but no one was allowed to take the law into their hands.

The security of the Capital’s Red Zone, where constitutional institutions and the Diplomatic Enclave were located, would be ensured at all costs, the spokesperson added.

He said that a special assistance center was set up by the Islamabad Police, which could be contacted at telephone numbers 0519001534 and 03459600622 or email address [email protected].

