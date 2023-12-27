Advertisement
FIA arrests PO involved in banking fraud

Articles
FIA arrests PO involved in banking fraud

  • The accused was involved in creating fake accounts.
  • The accused created fake bank account in name of complainant.
  • The accused Fayyaz was in hiding for last two years.
KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Circle Karachi arrested the proclaimed offender (PO) suspect involved in banking fraud by taking a major action.

According to the details, the accused was involved in creating fake accounts in a private bank, the accused created a fake bank account in the name of the complainant with the connivance of the private bank staff.

The FIA ​​spokesperson said that the accused obtained fake cheque books and issued cheques of various amounts which were later bounced. The court issued orders for the registration of a case against the accused.

According to the spokesperson of FIA, a case was registered against the accused Muhammad Fayaz in the year 2020. The accused was arrested in Karachi.

The spokesman further said that the accused was in hiding for the last two years while several raids were conducted to arrest the accused.

The accused was arrested and the investigation started.

Also Read

ANF arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1903 kg drugs  
ANF arrests seven drug peddlers, seizes 1903 kg drugs  

  RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 1,903...

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 1,903 kg drug from their possession.

ANF Spokesperson informed that over 3 kg Ice was recovered from a passenger traveling to Jeddah by Flight No. PA-470 at Allama Iqbal Airport.

