Gold Rate in Kuwait – Today’s Gold Price in Kuwait – 28 Dec 2023

The current gold rates in Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) stand at KWD 205.57 for 10 grams and KWD 239.79 for one tola. The live gold rates vary across different cities in Kuwait. Gold prices undergo daily fluctuations globally and in Kuwait.

Stay updated on today’s gold price in Kuwait, including rates for 18 karat, 20 karat, 21 karat, and 22 karat gold. These rates are presented in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in the Kuwaiti Dinar currency (KWD). The live rates are sourced from local gold markets and bullion markets in Kuwait, providing daily updates on gold prices.

Today Gold Price in Kuwait

GOLD UNITGOLD PRICE IN KUWAITGOLD PRICE IN US DOLLAR (USD)
Gold 24K per OunceKWD 639.40$2,081.00
Gold 24K per 10 GramsKWD 205.57$669.05
Gold 22K per 10 GramsKWD 188.44$613.30
Gold 24K per TolaKWD 239.79$780.44
Gold 22K per TolaKWD 219.81$715.40
Disclaimer: The gold prices have been quoted on the basis of average prices prevailed in the Kuwait jewellery market and quoted by Kuwait Gold & Jewellery Group. The rates are only meant for information and not for trading. It is advised that people intending to trade the commodity should consult their legal counsel before making any venture. The rates are indicative and the website is not responsible for any loss.
