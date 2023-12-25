Advertisement
Govt removes IG Islamabad, DC on ECP orders 

  • ECP had ordered removal of both IG Islamabad and DC.
  • Both were removed on complaints of political parties.
  • Interim PM has also sent summary for removal of Ahad Cheema.
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has removed Inspector General (IG) Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP).

The ECP had ordered the removal of both the IG Islamabad and DC Islamabad from their posts on the complaints of the political parties. However, the ECP summoned the Secretary Establishment on December 26 for not removing them from their posts despite clear orders.

Now, in the announcement issued by the Establishment Division, it has been stated that IG Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon have been removed from their posts.

In the letter written by Khurram Agha, Secretary of Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar to the Secretary Establishment Division, it has been said that the Establishment Division should recommend a panel of officers to replace IG and DC Islamabad.

The Caretaker Prime Minister has also sent the summary of the removal of Ahad Cheema to President Arif Alvi.

According to the summary of the Cabinet Division, the ECP had decided to remove Ahad Cheema from the post.

