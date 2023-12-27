Advertisement
Is Pakistan included? Turkey declares visa-free access for designated countries

Articles
Turkey, with its rich historical sites, picturesque beaches, and majestic mountains, has long been a favorite destination for travel enthusiasts. Recognizing the tourism potential, the government has taken a significant step by announcing visa-free entry for citizens from six countries.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made this official through a decree, promptly published in the Turkish Official Gazette, effective immediately.

The visa exemption applies to citizens of the following nations: UAE, Saudi Arabia, United States, Canada, Bahrain, and Oman.

This means that citizens from these countries can now enter Turkey without the hassle of obtaining a visa beforehand.

The visa-free policy allows them to stay in the country for a maximum period of 90 days, enhancing the appeal of Turkey as a hassle-free and accessible destination for international travelers.

