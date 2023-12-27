Javed Hashmi to contest election as independent candidate

Javed Hashmi said this is not an election but joke.

Senior Politician said he will not take ticket from any party.

He said this will be one-sided election but we have to struggle.

Advertisement

MULTAN: Former federal minister and Senior politician Javed Hashmi has announced participation in the elections as an independent candidate.

Talking to the media, Senior politician Javed Hashmi said that this is not an election, it is a joke in its name, it is a one-sided election, but we have to fight for the future. He said, “I am a member of the Muslim League but I will not take tickets from anyone”.

Javed Hashmi said, “I will participate in the elections as an independent candidate, I became an unopposed member of the National Assembly in the 2018 election when all the nomination papers of the candidates were rejected”.

Also Read Shah Mahmood Qureshi once again arrested outside Adiala Jail RAWALPINDI: Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday...

The senior politician said, “You are putting obstacles in the way of the country’s largest political party, their leadership and workers are in jails, you are not taking their papers, this will be a one-sided election but we have to struggle beyond that”.