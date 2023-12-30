Karachi to experience the ‘Cold Sea Breeze’

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the metropolis was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius.

As per the advisory, the afternoon maximum temperature is projected to reach 28 degrees Celsius.

Winds from the northeast are currently at a speed of seven kilometers per hour and are anticipated to increase to 33 kilometers per hour in the afternoon.

Conversely, the advisory mentions that the weather in Islamabad will persist as cold and partly cloudy.

Daytime temperatures are predicted to be warmer, while nights may be colder in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and adjoining areas of Kashmir and the Potohar region. The advisory added that these areas might experience light rain.

According to the January 2024 weather forecast from the Met Office, intense fog is anticipated in the Punjab and upper Sindh plains. Additionally, rainfall is expected in numerous regions across the country in the upcoming month.

Conversely, the Air Quality Index (AQI) reflects poor air quality in Karachi, registering 180 unhealthy particles in the air. Karachi has been ranked among the world’s ten most polluted cities, while Delhi, the capital of India, tops the index with 251 unhealthy particles in the air.

It’s important to highlight that an index ranging from 151 to 200 is considered hazardous to health.