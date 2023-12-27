Khawaja Asif sends damages notice to Usman Dar, his mother 

A legal notice sent to Usman Dar for damages of Rs one billion.

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Khawaja Asif sent defamation notice to Usman Dar and his mother on the allegations.

On behalf of Khawaja Asif, a legal notice has been sent to Usman Dar for damages of Rs one billion.

The Muslim League leader has also sent a notice of one rupee to Usman Dar’s mother Rehana Dar.

The legal notice has demanded payment of damages within 14 days.

It should be noted that a few days ago Usman Dar’s mother had alleged that Khawaja Asif had sent 20 people to her house who had beaten her up.

Usman Dar had also alleged that the police entered his house without an arrest warrant and blamed Khawaja Asif for being involved in the attack on his house on May 9.

