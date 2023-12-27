Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Khawaja Asif sends defamation notice to Usman Dar, his mother 

Khawaja Asif sends defamation notice to Usman Dar, his mother 

Articles
Advertisement
Khawaja Asif sends defamation notice to Usman Dar, his mother 

Khawaja Asif sends damages notice to Usman Dar, his mother 

Advertisement
  • A legal notice sent to Usman Dar for damages of Rs one billion.
  • PML-N also sent notice to Usman Dar’s mother Rehana Dar.
  • The legal notice demanded payment of damages within 14 days.
Advertisement

SIALKOT: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Khawaja Asif sent defamation notice to Usman Dar and his mother on the allegations.

On behalf of Khawaja Asif, a legal notice has been sent to Usman Dar for damages of Rs one billion.

The Muslim League leader has also sent a notice of one rupee to Usman Dar’s mother Rehana Dar.

The legal notice has demanded payment of damages within 14 days.

It should be noted that a few days ago Usman Dar’s mother had alleged that Khawaja Asif had sent 20 people to her house who had beaten her up.

Usman Dar had also alleged that the police entered his house without an arrest warrant and blamed Khawaja Asif for being involved in the attack on his house on May 9.

Advertisement

Also Read

Mother of Usman Dar accuses police of physically mistreating her during raid
Mother of Usman Dar accuses police of physically mistreating her during raid

SIALKOT: Mother of Usman Dar, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has...

Earlier, Mother of Usman Dar, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has leveled serious accusations against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif of being behind the attack on her house.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story