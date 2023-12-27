Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

The weapon system is capable of engaging targets.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Fatah-II, equipped with state of the art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres. Flight test was witnessed by senior officers from tri services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of Army Staff congratulated participating troops and scientists on successful conduct of flight test.

Earlier in October 2023, Pakistan successfully conducted training launch of Ghauri Weapon System aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command, Bol News reported.

The media wing of armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Force Command (ASFC), senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists and engineers of strategic organization.

