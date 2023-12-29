Pakistan Navy conducts fleet annual efficiency competition parade

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition Parade was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard, Karachi.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Event marks the culmination of a rewarding and eventful operational year for Pakistan Navy ships, submarines and aircrafts.

Upon arrival at the venue, Chief Guest was received by Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and a smartly turned out contingent presented the Guard of Honour.

Chief of the Naval Staff in his remarks expressed complete satisfaction and confidence over operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy Fleet.

He acknowledged and praised the dedication and professionalism of officers and men in successfully achieving operational objectives and milestones for the year 2023.

The Admiral commended PN Fleet’s efforts and contributions towards maritime security. The Chief Guest also mentioned about the modernization plan of PN wherein various platforms are being inducted in the Fleet. He underscored that induction of these platforms will immensely contribute towards capability enhancement of the Fleet.

He also dilated upon the evolving maritime security environment in the region which requires Pakistan Navy to remain ever vigilant and fully prepared to safeguard national maritime interests.

The Admiral urged all the participants to be fully cognizant of the latest technologies and work with utmost dedication and honesty.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi highlighted PN Fleet’s operational achievements during last year.

He further highlighted that PN Fleet maintained high level of combat readiness throughout the year while Fleet units participated in various Bilateral and Multilateral exercises in home and foreign waters besides undertaking Regional Maritime Security Patrols and Overseas Deployments.

During the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff gave away efficiency trophies to units adjudged best in their respective squadrons and interacted with Officers and CPOs/ Sailors of Pakistan Navy Fleet.