PML-N leader challenges PTI founder nomination papers

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Naseer challenged the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) founder for National Assembly seat NA-122 from Lahore.

Mian Naseer of PML-N has filed an objection on the nomination papers of Imran Khan saying that the founder of party is convicted and therefore cannot contest the election. .

Mian Naseer has further said in his objections that the nomination papers of founder PTI should be rejected due to his conviction.

The returning officer fixed 2 o’clock to hear the objections on the nomination papers of founder PTI Imran Khan.

The returning officer said that the decision will be taken after listening to the objections filed on the nomination papers of the founder of PTI.

On the other hand, the scrutiny of the nomination papers of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and Vice President Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has been completed, while objections have also been filed on the nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz for the Punjab Assembly seat PP 80 from Sargodha.

Earlier, An objection was filed on the nomination of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari from the NA-127 constituency of Lahore for general elections in 2024.