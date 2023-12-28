Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
President congratulates defence team over successful Fatah II missile test

President congratulates defence team over successful Fatah II missile test

Articles
Advertisement
President congratulates defence team over successful Fatah II missile test

President congratulates defence team over successful Fatah II missile test

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi  congratulated Pakistan’s defence team on the successful test of the Fatah II missile.

“Congratulations to our brilliant defence team on the successful test of Fatah II missile,” the president wrote on social media platform X.

He said the dedication showcased Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding national security and advancing technological prowess.

Earlier, Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Fatah-II, equipped with state of the art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

Also Read

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II
Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Fatah-II

The weapon system is capable of engaging targets. Flight test witnessed by...

Advertisement

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres.  Flight test was witnessed by senior officers from tri services and dedicated scientists and engineers.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story