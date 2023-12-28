President congratulates defence team over successful Fatah II missile test

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi congratulated Pakistan’s defence team on the successful test of the Fatah II missile.

“Congratulations to our brilliant defence team on the successful test of Fatah II missile,” the president wrote on social media platform X.

He said the dedication showcased Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding national security and advancing technological prowess.

Earlier, Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Fatah-II, equipped with state of the art avionics, sophisticated navigation system and unique flight trajectory.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), weapon system is capable of engaging targets with high precision up to a range of 400 kilometres. Flight test was witnessed by senior officers from tri services and dedicated scientists and engineers.