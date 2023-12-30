PTI founder nomination papers from Lahore , Mianwali rejected

PML-N leader objected nomination papers from NA-122 constituency.

Khurram Rokhri raised objections on nomination papers from NA-89 Mianwali.

PTI founder was convicted in Toshakhana case and ineligible.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder’s nomination papers from Lahore and Mianwali were rejected.

PML-N leader Mian Naseer had objected to the nomination of Imran Khan from NA-122 constituency in Lahore.

Mian Naseer objected that founder PTI’s proposer and supporter is not from NA 122, he is also disqualified in Toshakhana case and therefore cannot participate in the election.

The Returning Officer (RO) had reserved the decision on the objection on the nomination papers yesterday, which was announced today. The RO said founder chairman PTI Imran Khan has been convicted.

Nomination papers of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafiq have been approved from NA-122 while nomination papers of PTI leader Lateef Khosa and Azhar Sadiq Advocate have also been accepted from NA-122.

On the other hand, the nomination papers of founder PTI have also been rejected from NA-89 Mianwali.

Khurram Rokhri and Khalil ur Rehman raised objections to the nomination of founder PTI papers. The petitioners said that the PTI founder was convicted and ineligible.

The RO had reserved the decision regarding the nomination papers last day which was pronounced today.