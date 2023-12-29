Raza Haroon, Anis Advocate join PPP 

Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Anis Advocate and Raza Haroon.

On this occasion, they also discussed Charter of Karachi.

Both were associated with Pak Sarzameen Party(PSP).

Advertisement

KARACHI: Former leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pak Sarzameen Party(PSP) Raza Haroon and Anis Khan Advocate joined the Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP).

MQM’s former senior leaders Anis Advocate and Raza Haroon joined the Pakistan People’s Party along with their colleagues after meeting former President and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari on his arrival in Karachi from London.

Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Anis Advocate and Raza Haroon for joining PPP. On this occasion, the leaders also discussed the Charter of Karachi regarding the development, prosperity, peace, and reconciliation environment in the city.

It may be noted that Raza Haroon and Anees Khan Advocate left MQM and joined the Pak Sarzameen Party in 2016, both were not active in politics since the 2018 elections.

Also Read Bilawal condemns arrest of Shah Mehmood Qureshi, SUKKUR: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has...

Earlier, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asserted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the incarcerated vice chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), previously defended the arrest of Faryal Talpur during the PTI’s tenure.