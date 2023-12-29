Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Raza Haroon, Anis Advocate join PPP 

Raza Haroon, Anis Advocate join PPP 

Articles
Advertisement
Raza Haroon, Anis Advocate join PPP 

Raza Haroon, Anis Advocate join PPP 

Advertisement
  • Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Anis Advocate and Raza Haroon.
  • On this occasion, they also discussed Charter of Karachi.
  • Both were associated with Pak Sarzameen Party(PSP).
Advertisement

KARACHI: Former leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pak Sarzameen Party(PSP) Raza Haroon and Anis Khan Advocate joined the Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP).

MQM’s former senior leaders Anis Advocate and Raza Haroon joined the Pakistan People’s Party along with their colleagues after meeting former President and Co-Chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari on his arrival in Karachi from London.

Asif Ali Zardari welcomed Anis Advocate and Raza Haroon for joining PPP. On this occasion, the leaders also discussed the Charter of Karachi regarding the development, prosperity, peace, and reconciliation environment in the city.

It may be noted that Raza Haroon and Anees Khan Advocate left MQM and joined the Pak Sarzameen Party in 2016, both were not active in politics since the 2018 elections.

Also Read

Bilawal condemns arrest of Shah Mehmood Qureshi,
Bilawal condemns arrest of Shah Mehmood Qureshi,

SUKKUR: Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has...

Earlier,  Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asserted that Shah Mehmood Qureshi, the incarcerated vice chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), previously defended the arrest of Faryal Talpur during the PTI’s tenure.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story