Samsung Galaxy A55 Price in Pakistan & Features – Jan 2024

The Samsung Galaxy A55 is a feature-packed smartphone offering a versatile and efficient user experience. Boasting a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, it delivers vibrant visuals and smooth interactions.

Powered by a robust processor, the A55 ensures swift multitasking and efficient performance. The camera setup is impressive, featuring a versatile quad-lens system with enhanced low-light capabilities and various shooting modes.

With a large battery capacity, the A55 provides long-lasting usage, complemented by fast charging support. The device features a sleek design, an in-display fingerprint sensor for security, and runs on Samsung’s user-friendly One UI, offering a seamless and enjoyable mobile experience.

Samsung Galaxy A55 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A55 price in Pakistan to be around Rs. 139,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A55 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI 5.1 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave PROCESSOR CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Exynos 1480 GPU AMD RDNA DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~403 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1000 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@480fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC Yes (market/region dependent), IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 25W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

