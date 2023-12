Samsung dominates the Android phone market, renowned for its superior build quality which sets it apart from competitors.

The South Korean tech giant has consistently led the way, offering a diverse range of devices to suit all budgets.

The flagship Samsung Galaxy S23, with its top-tier AMOLED display and impressive camera setup, has garnered significant acclaim.

The series excels in every aspect, featuring a chipset-efficient battery and standout features that elevate it among the best in the market.

However, Samsung phones, particularly in Pakistan, bear a higher price tag due to various taxes imposed by authorities, including customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax.