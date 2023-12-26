Samsung Galaxy S24 latest price in UAE 2024

Apple iPhone 13 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Dec 2023
Samsung is developing the Galaxy S24 series, which will be available soon on the market. The device features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.
The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called Adreno 740.
The device has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with an HD Plus resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The display of the device is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.
The Galaxy S24 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space. It comes with a 4000 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy S24 price in UAE
The Samsung Galaxy S24 price in the UAE is expected to be AED 4,799.
Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~575 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
