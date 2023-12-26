Samsung Galaxy S24 latest price in UAE 2024

Samsung is developing the Galaxy S24 series, which will be available soon on the market. The device features a triple-camera setup on the rear with an LED flash.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called Adreno 740.

The device has a 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with an HD Plus resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The display of the device is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Galaxy S24 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage space. It comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 price in UAE

The Samsung Galaxy S24 price in the UAE is expected to be AED 4,799.

Samsung Galaxy S24 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI OneUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 PROCESSOR CPU 3.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~575 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging, 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

