Security forces eliminate five terrorists in Awaran intelligence-based operation

In the Mashkai area of Awaran, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation and killed five terrorists.

The public relations department of the Pakistan Army Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that during the intelligence-based operation, there was a fierce exchange of fire between the security personnel and the terrorists, during which the five terrorists were killed.

Hideouts of terrorists were also destroyed, while arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered.

A sanitization operation is underway in the area to completely eliminate other terrorists and their facilitators found in the area.

Earlier, security forces killed five terrorists during an operation in North Waziristan on Saturday.

The public relations wing of the Pakistan Army Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that security forces conducted an operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan on information about the presence of terrorists.

The ISPR further added that five terrorists, including terrorist commander Rahzaib alias Khuray, were killed after a fierce exchange of fire during the intelligence operation.