Sindh Govt declares December 27 as public holiday in province

  • Caretaker CM Maqbool Baqar approved public holiday.
  • All public and private institutions will remain closed on Dec 27.
  • 16th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto to be observed on Dec 27.
Karachi: The Caretaker Sindh Government announced a public holiday on December 27 in connection with the 16th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

According to the spokesman of the Chief Minister of Sindh, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has approved a public holiday across the province tomorrow on the martyrdom day of former Prime Minister Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

The spokesperson said that all public and private institutions, local councils, and administrative offices of the provincial government will remain closed on December 27.

According to the notification, the Sindh government has been pleased to declare 27th December 2023 (Wednesday) as a Public Holiday throughout the Province of Sindh on the occasion of Shahadat of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for all offices, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous Bodies, Corporations, and Local Councils under the Administrative control of Government of Sindh, except the essential services.

