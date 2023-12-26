The most recent information about the ‘Driving License Test’ in Punjab

Driving license wait time cut in Lahore Retake tests now in 15 days, down from 42 days.

The Chief Minister announces a change. Visited the center to address citizen concerns.

License renewal fees in Sialkot and Gujranwala Updated information for car and motorcycle licenses.

In Lahore, the Punjab government is implementing measures to streamline the issuance of driving licenses for citizens, and they have introduced an additional step to further assist the public.

The interim Chief Minister has declared a reduction in the time allowed for retaking the driving license test.

He instructed the authorities to decrease the retake time to 15 days, significantly reducing the previous waiting period of 42 days for applicants.

The chief minister disclosed this information during an unexpected visit to the Police Khidmat Markaz at Liberty Chowk, Lahore, where he also addressed the grievances of the public.

As of December 2023, the renewal fees for car and motorcycle driving licenses in Sialkot and Gujranwala are as follows:.